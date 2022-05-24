NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 27-year-old man was taken into custody Monday afternoon after police said they witnessed a drug deal in North Nashville.

Documents from the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) said Devante Woods was involved in a hand-to-hand transaction at 1613 Buchanan Street with another subject. Officers said Woods bought crack cocaine for $5.

MNPD detectives then reportedly took Woods into custody. During a search incident to arrest, police said they found .6 grams of cocaine packaged in a dollar bill in his right pocket, as well as .1 gram of heroin in another dollar bill.

Woods is faced with three drug charges and is being held on a $15,000 bond.