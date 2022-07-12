NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An inmate is faced with an additional drug charge after police said several grams of cocaine were found inside the Metro Davidson County jail on Sunday.

Officers said a Davidson County jail deputy saw Anthony Lowe, 25, acting suspiciously inside his jail cell. The deputy then reportedly conducted a search and found that Lowe had over 13 grams of what is consistent with cocaine on him.

Authorities seized the drugs and turned them into the Metro Nashville police property room.

Lowe was previously charged with domestic assault, false imprisonment, and interference with an emergency call. He is now faced with felony contraband in a penal institution as well.