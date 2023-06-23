NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The mother of a man facing murder charges in the Cobra Bar killings said she hopes the victims’ families get justice, while pointing out that her son is innocent until proven guilty.

Day 3 of the double murder trial was stacked with expert testimony in Horace Williamson III’s trial. DNA analysts, forensic scientists, and a gun expert were among those that took the stand connecting little data to Williamson and the murders.

“This bullet was examined to the Mosin–Nagant and was inclusive,” firearms expert Ryan Kent told the jury.

“Again, maybe it was fired; maybe it wasn’t fired. Not enough to say 100% either way,” followed Assistant District Attorney Megan King.

Surveillance video showed four people being robbed, two women being sexually assaulted, and two victims, identified as Jaime Sarantonio and Brandon Teal, being shot and killed, all in less than three minutes. Prosecutors claim Williamson assaulted the women and drove the getaway car while his accomplice was the shooter.

Families on both sides of the courtroom have spoken with News 2’s Stephanie Langston, both whose lives have been forever changed by this brutal crime committed nearly five years.

Williamson’s mother Sayonara Howard said she’s turning to God as the ultimate judge.

“Crying on my knees, praying three or four times a day faithfully. I wouldn’t know what to do if my child was out there like that and something happened to them like that. Yes, yes I want them. Give them justice,” Howard teared up.

Howard went on to admit her son has had a troubled life with a lengthy criminal history.

“Since he was 14 years old and he’s 32 now…he didn’t have the mentality of growing up with a dad or a mom, you know? He grew up in the system,” she explained.

The night wrapped with testimony from a cell phone expert, with prosecutors planning to continue their proof Monday.

Demontrey Logsdon, who is also facing murder charges in the Cobra Bar murder case, will be tried separately.