NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Details of how a man wanted for a series of violent robberies and killings ended up behind bars were revealed on Day 2 of the double murder trial of Horace Williamson III.

It was a potential kidnapping call that ultimately led police to Williamson just hours after four people were robbed with two shot and killed outside of Cobra Bar in August 2018.

Williamson, who is one of the two men facing murder charges in the case, was seen smiling and cutting up before Day 2 got underway Thursday.

Testimony from more than a half dozen investigators walked jurors through the chase that ended with Williamson in custody and to what’s believed to be one of the rifles used in the Cobra killings, which fell out of the vehicle during that pursuit.

Additional evidence found inside of a car that Williamson is accused of carjacking just days before the brutal Cobra killings was also shown before the jury.

The victim in that case described the terrifying moments that he came face to face with the gunman.

“He came up to me while another guy had my arms behind my back, and he held the gun up to my face and I told him I had a child and not to kill me, and he said we aren’t taking any lives tonight as long as I comply,” Dyllan Brown explained.

While Brown was unable to identify Williamson in the courtroom as the gunman, he recalled how unique the rifle was.

“Looked like a revolutionary style kind of bolt action long rifle; it was wooden and had dark medal couplings,” Brown said.

Prosecutors said on Day 1 there are going to be a lot of pieces that the jury will have to put together to complete the puzzle in this case. A forensic scientist wrapped up day two of testimony.

We expect to hear from additional DNA experts Friday, with the prosecution hoping to rests its case Friday afternoon.