NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Horace Williamson III, the man accused in the deadly 2018 robbery and shooting outside the Cobra Bar in East Nashville, has been found guilty of all charges, including first-degree murder.

In total, Williamson was found guilty of 13 charges.

The charges include two counts of first-degree felony murder, two counts of first-degree premeditated murder, two counts of aggravated sexual battery, two counts of especially aggravated kidnapping in relation to the two surviving victims of the robbery, two counts of aggravated robbery in relation to the robbery of the surviving victims, and two counts of especially aggravated robbery in relation to Jaime Sarrantonio and Brandon Teal, the two people killed in the incident outside the Cobra Bar.

The prosecution walked witnesses through the last moments of Sarrantonio and Teal’s lives with surveillance video from outside the bar. The disturbing video showed two of the women, including Sarrantonio, being sexually assaulted after the robbery. Sarrantonio was then later shot in the stomach.

Never before seen surveillance video from before and after the killings that the prosecution said connects Williamson to the case was shown to the jury Monday, including video from a gas station.

Investigators said the video from the gas station shows Williamson in a stolen Chevrolet Cruz that was allegedly used in the Cobra Bar crimes. Investigators said one of the victim’s credit cards was used that day.

Investigators also showed a side-by-side still shot pointing to the similarities in clothing to the suspect in the Cobra crimes. However, the majority of the evidence presented pointed to Demontrey Logsdon, who the prosecution said is the shooter, while claiming Williamson robbed the victims, assaulted two of the women and drove the getaway car. Investigators said cell phone data puts Logsdon near the Cobra Bar during the crime, while Williamson’s location services were turned off.

“I don’t know where Mr. Williamson was. He could have been at the Cobra Bar; he may not have been at the Cobra Bar,” Digital Forensic Analysts expert Chad Gish told the jury.

Williamson’s attorney Mike Freeman remained adamant that the state hasn’t provided proof beyond a reasonable doubt.

“All through his testimony two or three times, Special Agent Ashworth said, ‘That’s Horace Williamson; that’s Horace Williamson,’ but when pressed on it, he admitted we don’t really know that,” Freeman explained to Judge Khadija Babb.