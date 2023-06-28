NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One day after being found guilty of all charges in connection with the deadly 2018 robbery and shooting outside the Cobra Bar in East Nashville, Horace Williamson III received his sentence.

Williamson’s trial started last week, nearly five years after the double murder of Jaime Sarrantonio and Brandon Teal in August 2018.

Never before seen surveillance video from before and after the killings that the prosecution said connects Williamson to the case was shown to the jury on Monday, June 26, including video from a gas station that showed Williamson in a stolen Chevrolet Cruz that was allegedly used in the Cobra Bar crimes. According to authorities, one of the victim’s credit cards was used that day.

Investigators also showed a side-by-side still shot pointing to the similarities in clothing to the suspect in the Cobra crimes.

However, the majority of the evidence presented pointed to Demontrey Logsdon, who the prosecution said was the shooter, while arguing Williamson robbed the victims, assaulted two of the women, and drove the getaway car. In addition, law enforcement said cell phone data puts Logsdon near the Cobra Bar during the crime, but Williamson’s location services were turned off.

Even though the defense attorney remained adamant that the state hadn’t provided proof beyond a reasonable doubt, Williamson was convicted of numerous charges, including two counts of first-degree felony murder, two counts of first-degree premeditated murder, two counts of aggravated sexual battery, two counts of especially aggravated kidnapping in relation to the two surviving victims of the robbery, two counts of aggravated robbery in relation to the robbery of the surviving victims, and two counts of especially aggravated robbery in relation to Sarrantonio and Teal.

During the sentencing hearing on Wednesday, June 28, Sarrantonio’s mother and sister, along with Teal’s parents, delivered emotional statements about the deaths of their loved ones and the impact that has had on their lives.

On Wednesday afternoon, the district attorney’s office told News 2 that Williamson was sentenced to life without parole in prison for the murder charges. However, he is set to be sentenced for the other charges on Aug. 18.