NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Metro Nashville Public Schools teacher was hospitalized after breaking up a fight at McGavock High School Monday.

MNPS spokesperson Sean Braisted said baseball coach Kevin Holt was taken to an area hospital for treatment for his injuries.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Holt received stitches and was released, according to Braisted.

He is now recovering at home. No additional information was immediately released.