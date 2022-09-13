NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Metro Nashville Public Schools teacher was hospitalized after breaking up a fight at McGavock High School Monday.
MNPS spokesperson Sean Braisted said baseball coach Kevin Holt was taken to an area hospital for treatment for his injuries.
Holt received stitches and was released, according to Braisted.
He is now recovering at home. No additional information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.