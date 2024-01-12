NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man is accused of taking a photo of a 16-year-old girl inside a restaurant bathroom in Madison last month.

The incident happened at the Zaxby’s on Gallatin Pike on Dec. 17, 2023.

The victim told detectives she was in a women’s restroom stall when she saw a cell phone come over the top and flash, according to arrest documents.

Metro police reported she came out of the stall and confronted her co-worker, 21-year-old Jervon Kertchaval, about taking of photo of her while she was using the toilet. Kertchaval reportedly told her he was going to post the image on Snapchat.

The victim is unaware if the image was ever distributed online.

Kertchaval was booked into the Metro jail Thursday and charged with aggravated photography of a minor. His bond was set at $15,000. Metro police noted Kertchaval was previously arrested for sexual battery without consent of a juvenile but pleaded down to a lesser charge.