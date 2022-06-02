NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — This year the CMA Foundation recognized 30 teachers as Music Teachers of Excellence, most of whom work in Tennessee.

It may be summer but that’s not stopping the sweet sounds heard from the Antioch High School. The Director of Bands, Frank Zimmerer, was one of the teachers honored by the CMA Foundation.

“We’re literally about to have a rehearsal right now. We prepare almost like we’re an athletic team,” said Zimmerer to News 2’s Alex Denis.

This group of musicians are committed to each other and the program which affords them opportunities they otherwise might not get.

“We were invited to perform along with the Nashville Symphony on Tuesday June 7th at the Southwest Community Center,” he said.

That’s just one of several recognitions the band has been given recently for a job well done. “It was humbling.”

For the third time, Zimmerer was named by the CMA Foundation as Music Teacher of Excellence for his commitment to investing in quality music education.

“At the end of the day, all I do is serve students.” He continued, “At the end of the day, it’s not about me, it’s about us. I can’t do anything. I can’t get any recognition. I can’t get any praise without the work of my students.”

In a sense, he said, they share the award as the ensemble that they are – a uniquely, special, beautiful masterpiece.

“We have students that speak over 10 languages, from over 15 countries, represented in our band program.” Zimmerer said, “At the end of the day, no matter who you are, where you come from, or what you believe in, we are together playing music.”

20 of the 30 teachers who received the award this year were from Tennessee.

The CMA Foundation will hold its sixth Music of Teachers Excellence Awards ceremony in Nashville Wednesday, October 19. The foundation will be investing $150,000 total to this year’s recipients. Find more information at this link.