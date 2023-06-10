NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Multi-platinum singer/songwriter Jelly Roll experienced a full circle moment Friday at Day 2 of CMA Fest.

Jelly Roll surprised the Nissan Stadium crowd as the Antioch native sang “Son of a Sinner” to the tens of thousands of fans in attendance. However, it actually wasn’t his first ever performance at CMA Fest if you’re a loyal News 2 watcher.

Ten years ago, Jelly Roll made his first unofficial CMA appearance by photobombing News 2’s own Stephanie Langston during a live shot, covering the festival in the streets of downtown Nashville. Langston met Jelly Roll on Friday, the first time since the encounter, and the entertainer was shocked at the revelation.

“No! No! You’re the one? I’ve been wanting to see you for years! I wasn’t even close to being a part (of the festival); I was just down there day drinking,” Jelly Roll joked. “Ain’t that awesome? I’ve always wanted to meet you! That was one of the coolest things ever. I post it every year!”

Jokes aside, Jelly Roll finally got his moment Friday after years of dreaming about the opportunity.

“I went to every single stage downtown and I thought if I could just play the Hard Rock stage or the Bridgestone Stage. I didn’t even think about Nissan back then, you know, I didn’t even think I’d play Riverfront, so it’s just so crazy to be here with you now, talking, actually getting an interview instead of standing behind you like this,” Jelly Roll told Langston, gesturing with his arms up.

Needless to say, he’s come a long way in the last decade. Next time News 2 catches up with him, there’s a good chance it won’t be 10 years in the making.