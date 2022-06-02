NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — For the first time since 2019, CMA Fest is back! And the return of Nashville’s biggest summer party will have an effect on traffic and travel around Music City.

Here are all the street closures that will take place throughout CMA Fest 2022.

Thursday, June 2

1st Avenue from Broadway to Church

What’s closed: Northbound lane, sidewalks

End date: June 2 | 7 pm

1st Avenue Train Station

What’s closed: Whole station/cut out, sidewalks

End date: June 13 | 3 pm

Titans Way from Russell to Victory

What’s closed: Street, sidewalk

End date: June 14 | 3 am

Friday, June 3 – Sunday, June 5

Demonbreun from 4th Ave. to Rep John Lewis Way

What’s closed: The westbound lane and sidewalk will be closed each day (6/3 – 6/5) from 9 am until 7 pm.

Sunday, June 5

The following takes effect at 11:59 pm

KVB from Rep John Lewis Way to 8th Ave.

What’s closed: Meters bagged

End date: June 13 | 6 am

Monday, June 6

Broadway from 1st Ave. to 2nd Ave.

What’s closed: Street, sidewalk (beginning at 5 am, June 6)

End date: June 13 | 3 am

1st Ave. from Demonbreun to Church

What’s closed: Street, sidewalk (beginning at 5 am, June 6)

End date: June 13 | 3 am

Rep John Lewis Way from Demonbreun to Broadway

What’s closed: Street, sidewalk (beginning at 6 am, June 6)

End date: June 13 | 4 pm

Demonbreun from 4th Ave. to Rep John Lewis Way

What’s closed: Westbound lane, sidewalk (beginning at 9 am)

End date: June 6 | 7 pm

4th Ave. from KVB to Commerce St.

What’s closed: Meters bagged (beginning at 8 pm, June 6)

End date: June 13 | 1 am

Gay Street from 1st Ave to Woodland Bridge

What’s closed: Meters bagged (beginning at 8 pm, June 6)

End date: June 13 | 1 am

Tuesday, June 7

Titans Way Russell to Victory

What’s closed: No parking (beginning at 7 am, June 7)

End date: June 13 | 3 am

Demonbreun from 4th Ave. to Rep John Lewis Way

What’s closed: Westbound lane, sidewalk (beginning at 9 am)

End date: June 7 | 7 pm

Wednesday, June 8

The following streets and sidewalks will be closed from June 8 at 5 am through June 13 at 3 am.

1st Ave. from KVB to Demonbruen

Molloy St. from 1st Ave. to 2nd Ave.

Demonbreun from 1st Ave. to 2nd Ave.

Broadway from 2nd Ave. to 4th Ave.

Demonbreun from 4th Ave. to Rep John Lewis Way

John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge

What’s closed: Street, sidewalk (beginning at 6 am, June 8)

End date: June 13 | 12 am

Russell Ave. from Titans Way to S 2nd St.

What’s closed: Street, sidewalk (beginning at 7 am, June 8)

End date: June 14 | 3 am

S 1st St. from Woodland to Russell

What’s closed: Street, sidewalk (beginning at 7 am, June 8)

End date: June 13 | 3 am

Victory Ave from Titans Way to S 1st

What’s closed: Street, sidewalk (beginning at 7 am, June 8)

End date: June 14 | 3 am

2nd Ave. from KVB to Union St.

What’s closed: Meters bagged (beginning at 11:59 pm, June 8)

End date: June 13 | 3 am

Broadway from 6th Ave. to Rep John Lewis Way

What’s closed: Eastbound lane, sidewalks (beginning at 11:59 pm, June 8)

End date: June 13 | 3 am

4th Ave. S. from Broadway to Demonbreun

What’s closed: Southbound lane, sidewalks (beginning at 11:59 pm, June 8)

End date: June 13 | 3 am

6th Ave. S. from KVB to Demonbreun

What’s closed: Northbound lane, sidewalks (beginning at 11:59 pm, June 8)

End date: June 13 | 3 am

Broadway from 1st Ave. to 6th Ave.

What’s closed: No parking (beginning at 8 pm, June 8)

End date: June 13 | 1 am

Thursday, June 9 – Sunday, June 12

The following streets and sidewalks will be closed each day (6/9-6/12) from 7 am to 7 pm.

Demonbreun from Rep John Lewis Way to 6th Ave.

Rep John Lewis Way from KVB to Demonbreun

Monday, June 13

1st Ave. from Broadway to Church

What’s closed: Northbound lane (beginning at 7 am, June 13)

End date: June 13 | 7 pm

Rep John Lewis Way from Demonbreun to Broadway

What’s closed: Street, sidewalks (beginning at 9 am, June 13)

End date: June 13 | 3 pm

And check out the full lineup for CMA Fest 2022 featuring hundreds of artists performing on multiple stages across downtown Nashville from June 9 through 12.