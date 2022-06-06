NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After two years of cancellations, CMA Fest is just days away from returning to Music City. If you head downtown now you can already see roads being blocked off and stages being set up for this event.

Captain Dayton Wheeler with Metro Nashville Police says they plan to have an average of 200 officers working each day of CMA Fest. “On an average day over the four days, we’ll have 110 security officers working and an additional 100 officers on traffic post.”

Captain Wheeler said they have updated their security plans to have more officers visible given the recent mass shootings that have taken place as well.

For those attending CMA Fest, Wheeler says to reach out to police if they see something or someone suspicious.

“If you see an individual that is dressed maybe like it’s winter or they are trying to conceal large items on their bodies…or be out of breath, or they are carrying something heavy on their backpack that’s an indicator,” said Wheeler. It’s summertime. Most people are wearing a t-shirt and flip-flops.”

Metro police anticipate 200 to 300,000 people to attend the four-day event.

Dr. Ashley Panas will be attending some of the event, working to provide medical attention to attendees.

“Certainly on the hotter days and as it gets later in the day we see more and more people coming in especially as it gets later in the event,” she said. “So Saturday and Sunday we tend to have more people. They’ve been out for several days in the heat so we see a little more heat-related illnesses as the event goes on.”

Dehydration, heat exhaustion, cramps and strokes are the main issues they treat at CMA Fest.

“So the things we recommend for people are to really focus on staying hydrated,” said Panas. “We’re in Middle Tennessee, the weather is going to do whatever it’s going to do but traditionally it tends to be pretty hot and muggy for CMA Fest, especially for the daytime events.”

There will be free water stations and fountains located throughout CMA Fest at the locations below:

3 locations on Broadway: Between First Avenue and Second Avenue Between Second Avenue and Third Avenue Between Third Avenue and Fourth Avenue

1 location at Ascend Park

1 location inside Ascend Amphitheater

1 location at Riverfront Park

1 location at Riverside Retreat

1 location at Walk of Fame Park

Locations in Nissan Stadium: Main Level Sections: 107, 109, 110, 114, 115, 117, 118, 123, 125, 129, 130, 132, 133, 137, 138, 140 and 141 Club Level Sections: 210, 215, 232 and 237 Upper Level Sections: 305, 306, 307, 310, 312, 314, 315, 317, 318, 319, 328, 329, 330, 332, 333, 335, 337, 340, 341 and 342



With just a few days left before things get underway, Dr. Panas hopes everyone has fun but assures they’ll be ready to help if needed.

“We’ll have multiple providers on site from EMTs, paramedics to nurses, physicians, and nurse practitioners, and we’ve got multiple first aid stations set up throughout the venue just to try and take care of everyone whose coming down to have fun,” she said.

Some containers and bottles are permitted at CMA Fest. Find a full list of what is permitted at CMA Fest here.