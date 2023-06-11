NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Despite Sunday’s weather-related issues around downtown Nashville, country music fans still packed into Nissan Stadium for the final night of CMA Fest, wrapping up another chapter in the festival’s 50-year history.

Even though the Country Music Association had to shut down its outdoor daytime stages because of the inclement weather on Sunday, June 11, the start time for the stadium concert was only slightly delayed. Despite Sunday’s hiccups, the organizers of CMA Fest held up their vow of going all out for the milestone year.

“I love being a surprise. There’s no pressure when you’re a surprise, man,” Darius Rucker said with a laugh before facing the crowd at Nissan Stadium on Thursday, June 8.

From Reba McEntire and familiar faces in the genre to the newer names — like Antioch native Jelly Roll, who caught up with News 2’s Stephanie Langston after he photobombed her live shot 10 years ago — the 50th CMA Fest was filled with plenty of surprise performances and outside the box collaborations.

On Friday, June 9, Miranda Lambert was joined by Canadian singer Avril Lavigne on the stadium stage. The two sang Lambert’s hit “Kerosene” before busting into Lavigne’s “Sk8er Boi”.

While the festival has no doubt evolved over the past five decades — starting as Fan Fair at Nashville’s Municipal Auditorium in 1972, transitioning to the Tennessee State Fairgrounds in 1982, and moving to downtown Nashville in 2001 — the heart of CMA Fest remains the same.

“I’ve always enjoyed it. This is about my 40th year of doing anything connected with, whatever they call it, I don’t even know anymore, but it’s still the same thing,” said Vince Gill, who also made a surprise appearance at this year’s milestone festival.

The country music festival is dedicated to giving back to the fans and building one-on-one memories unlike any other genre of music.

“I’ve always said I’m a fan of country music first and foremost, and this weekend is a great place to be a fan. It’s just the best of the best here, of course,” Dierks Bentley explained.

About 300 performers dedicated their time over the last four days for free as a show of appreciation for the fans, all while supporting music education.

On top of that, a group of fifth and sixth grade students from Metro Nashville Public Schools got the opportunity of a lifetime to join Tim McGraw on the Nissan Stadium stage Sunday night, spotlighting the CMA Foundation’s initiative.

For those who missed this year’s festival, Bentley, Lainey Wilson, and Elle King are hosting the CMA Fest network primetime special that will air on News 2 on July 19.