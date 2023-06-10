NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — CMA Fest may be a country music festival, but it’s the interactions off the stage that built the event’s reputation and signature name, “Fan Fair,” over the past 50 years.

From meet and greets to sporting events, CMA Fest is stacked with four days of unique experiences for the fans as a show of thanks from the artists.

Before hitting the main Nissan Stadium stage, Little Big Town surprised spectators on Saturday, June 10 at Dustin Lynch’s “Pool Situation” on the rooftop of Margaritaville Hotel.

“That’s what I love about CMA Fest. It brings all of us artists together, a lot of friends that maybe never get to hang out, and we just make up stuff, do cool events, throw parties, and there’s just some unique interaction that happens at CMA Fest that you’re not going to get at a normal concert or a normal festival, so that’s what I think makes this week special in a whole for the country music fan,” Lynch explained.

Lynch added that he thought it was a good idea to bring a barber to his event on Saturday to give out free mullets. He started laughing when he told News 2 it was his goal to convince his mother to get one of those cuts.

Meanwhile, just a few blocks away, Elle King officiated two wedding ceremonies before heading to the stadium for hosting duties. It’s moments like those that add to the festival’s storied 50 years of memories.

“CMA Fest is all about connecting with fans and giving back to the greatest fans in the world, which are country music fans, so I couldn’t think really of a better way to get to know people who listen to my music, and want to dance and celebrate love and come do something crazy like this, and have me officiate a wedding or a celebration of their love! It’s really, really cool,” King told News 2 while toasting with a glass of champagne.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

According to Tracy Lawrence, who kicked off Saturday night’s festivities at Nissan Stadium, “To have an event like this that allows all the fans to come to town, there’s no other format that does this. It’s pretty freakin’ cool.”

Meanwhile, Eric Church, also known as “The Chief,” closed out Day 3 of CMA Fest.