NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The one-on-one interaction between artists and fans is what makes the CMA Music Festival unique.

On Friday, the reigning CMA Female Vocalist of the year, Carly Pearce, opened her closet for fans at Noelle Hotel. The singer was selling everything from dresses to jewelry, with proceeds going back to support the Music Health Alliance.

“I think we want so badly to make one week out of the heat special for the fans in the ways that we can, and I think for me I was literally cleaning out my closet and just thought, ‘Oh my gosh I have so many special items that maybe normal people wouldn’t want to wear, or maybe it’s too glitzy or something, but what if I gave it an opportunity to give back to my fans and kind of have a glorified yard sale just to show them how grateful I am for them?’ They make our world go round,” Pearce told News 2.

Meanwhile, at Ascend Park, breakthrough artist Breland served beers to fans .

“It’s been great to connect with the fans, you know not being able to perform live at all for the first year and change of my career because of the pandemic, I take all of these opportunities so seriously. I met a woman earlier tonight who has my signature tattooed on her arm and I’m like, ‘That’s next level.’ So there’s a lot of country super fans, a lot of Breland fans out here and you know it’s definitely motivating me to even work harder,” Breland told News 2.

Carly Pearce talks with News 2’s Stephanie Langston (Photo: WKRN)

Breland serves beers to fans at CMA Fest 2022 (Photo: WKRN)

Breland said be may be making a surprise performance on the main stage at Nissan Stadium Sunday night. Carly will be making her first solo appearance at the stadium Friday night, where Kelsea Ballerini and Thomas Rhett are also set to close out night two of the CMA Music Festival.