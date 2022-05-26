NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Music fans mark your calendars for the upcoming “CMA Fest,” the Music Event of Summer special that will air on News 2 August 3.

The Country Music Association announced Thursday the primetime three-hour concert special will be hosted by Dierks Bentley and Elle King.

In a news release, CMA Chief Executive Officer Sarah Trahern stated, ““They have such passion for the fans. I know the chemistry and camaraderie they bring to the stage will be felt by the millions of TV viewers around the globe.”

This will be the first time for Bentley and King to host the popular ABC special.

“CMA Fest” stars Dierks Bentley and Elle King (ABC/Robby Klein)

The country music artists are also on the lineup to perform at Nissan Stadium during CMA Fest on Sunday, June 12.

The special is filmed during Music City’s four-day country music festival that runs June 9th thru the 12th. Hundreds of artists will be performing at different stages around downtown Nashville.

The festival returns after two years of being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, CMA Fest saw record breaking crowds with visitors from 50 states and 37 international countries.

Tickets for CMA Fest in June are available at this link.

Again, “CMA Fest,” the Music Event of Summer, airs Wednesday, August 3 at 7pm on News 2.