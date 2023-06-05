NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The party is on in Nashville as CMA Fest returns for its 50th year! Expect a lot of traffic and travel delays in downtown Nashville and surrounding areas.

Here are all the street closures for CMA Fest 2023:

Currently closed

Rep John Lewis Way

  • Northbound lane from Demonbreun Street to Broadway, through 7 a.m. June 7.

Titans Way

  • From Victory Ave to Russell Street, through 7 p.m. June 12.

Monday, June 5

Demonbreun Street

  • Westbound lane from 4th Ave to Rep John Lewis Way, 9 a.m. through 7 p.m. June 5.

1st Ave South

  • From Church Street to Demonbreun Street, 7 a.m. through 3 a.m. June 12.

Broadway

  • From 1st Ave South to 2nd Ave North, 7 a.m. through 3 a.m. June 12.

Russell Street

  • From Titans Way to South 1st Street, 6 a.m. through 7 p.m. June 12.

Victory Ave

  • From South 1st Street to Titans Way, 6 a.m. through 7 p.m. June 12.

Tuesday, June 6

Titans Way

  • From Russell Street to Victory Ave will have no parking access, 7 a.m. through 3 a.m. June 12.

Demonbreun Street

  • Westbound lane from 4th Ave to Rep John Lewis Way, 9 a.m. through 7 p.m. June 6.

Wednesday, June 7

1st Ave South

  • From Demonbreun Street to Korean Veterans Blvd, 5 a.m. through 3 a.m. June 12.

Broadway

  • From 2nd Ave to 4th Ave, 5 a.m. through 3 a.m. June 12.

Demonbreun Street

  • From 1st Ave South to 2nd Ave South & from 4th Ave South to Rep John Lewis Way, 5 a.m. through 3 a.m. June 12.

Molloy Street

  • From 1st Ave South to 2nd Ave South, 5 a.m. through 3 a.m. June 12.

Rep John Lewis Way South

  • From Broadway to Demonbreun, 5 a.m. through 8 p.m. June 12.

Russell Street

  • From South 1st Street to South 2nd Street, 7 a.m. through 3 a.m. June 12.

South 1st Street

  • From Woodland Street to Russell Street, 7 a.m. through 3 a.m. June 12.

Shelby Ave

  • From 3rd Ave South to South 1st Street, 5 a.m. through 12 a.m. June 12.

John Seignthaler Pedestrian Bridge

  • Reserved for event attendees, 5 a.m. through 12 a.m. June 12.

Broadway parking

  • No parking available from 1st Ave to 6th Ave, 11:59 p.m. through 1 a.m. June 12.

Roads with lane closure

  • From 11:59 p.m. through 3 AM June 12.
  • Broadway from 6th Avenue to Rep John Lewis Way.
  • 4th Avenue South from Broadway to Demonbreun Street.
  • 6th Avenue South from Korean Veterans Boulevard to Demonbreun Street.
  • Commerce Street from Rep John Lewis Way to 2nd Avenue.

Thursday, June 8

Russell Street

  • From South 2nd Street to Interstate Drive, all day through June 11.

South 2nd Street

  • From Woodland Street to Shelby Ave, all day through June 11.

Shelby Ave

  • From Hermitage Ave to South 4th Street, all day through June 11.

Woodland Street

  • From 3rd Ave North to South 5th Street, all day through June 11.

Demonbreun Street

  • From Rep John Lewis Way to 6th Ave South, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m..

Rep John Lewis Way

  • From Demonbreun Street to Korean Veterans Blvd, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, June 9

Demonbreun Street

  • From Rep John Lewis Way to 6th Ave South, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m

Rep John Lewis Way

  • From Demonbreun Street to Korean Veterans Blvd, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

Demonbreun Street

  • From Rep John Lewis Way to 6th Ave South, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Rep John Lewis Way

  • From Demonbreun Street to Korean Veterans Blvd, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 11

Demonbreun Street

  • From Rep John Lewis Way to 6th Ave South, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Rep John Lewis Way

  • From Demonbreun Street to Korean Veterans Blvd, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Monday, June 12

1st Ave

  • Northbound lane from Broadway to Church Street, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Demonbreun Street

  • Westbound lane from 4th Ave to Rep John Lewis Way, 9 a.m. through 7 p.m.

Meters bagged & unusable

Korean Veterans Blvd

  • From 1st Ave to 8th Ave, 11:59 p.m. June 4 through 6 a.m. June 12.

2nd Ave

  • From Korean Veterans Blvd to Union Street, 11:59 p.m. June 4 through 3 a.m. June 12.

4th Ave

  • From Korean Veterans Blvd to Commerce Street, 8 p.m. June 5 through 1 a.m. June 12.

Gay Street

  • From 1st Ave to Woodland Bridge, 8 p.m. June 5 through 1 a.m. June 12.