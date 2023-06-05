NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The party is on in Nashville as CMA Fest returns for its 50th year! Expect a lot of traffic and travel delays in downtown Nashville and surrounding areas.

Here are all the street closures for CMA Fest 2023:

Currently closed

Rep John Lewis Way

Northbound lane from Demonbreun Street to Broadway, through 7 a.m. June 7.

Titans Way

From Victory Ave to Russell Street, through 7 p.m. June 12.

Monday, June 5

Demonbreun Street

Westbound lane from 4th Ave to Rep John Lewis Way, 9 a.m. through 7 p.m. June 5.

1st Ave South

From Church Street to Demonbreun Street, 7 a.m. through 3 a.m. June 12.

Broadway

From 1st Ave South to 2nd Ave North, 7 a.m. through 3 a.m. June 12.

Russell Street

From Titans Way to South 1st Street, 6 a.m. through 7 p.m. June 12.

Victory Ave

From South 1st Street to Titans Way, 6 a.m. through 7 p.m. June 12.

Tuesday, June 6

Titans Way

From Russell Street to Victory Ave will have no parking access, 7 a.m. through 3 a.m. June 12.

Demonbreun Street

Westbound lane from 4th Ave to Rep John Lewis Way, 9 a.m. through 7 p.m. June 6.

Wednesday, June 7

1st Ave South

From Demonbreun Street to Korean Veterans Blvd, 5 a.m. through 3 a.m. June 12.

Broadway

From 2nd Ave to 4th Ave, 5 a.m. through 3 a.m. June 12.

Demonbreun Street

From 1st Ave South to 2nd Ave South & from 4th Ave South to Rep John Lewis Way, 5 a.m. through 3 a.m. June 12.

Molloy Street

From 1st Ave South to 2nd Ave South, 5 a.m. through 3 a.m. June 12.

Rep John Lewis Way South

From Broadway to Demonbreun, 5 a.m. through 8 p.m. June 12.

Russell Street

From South 1st Street to South 2nd Street, 7 a.m. through 3 a.m. June 12.

South 1st Street

From Woodland Street to Russell Street, 7 a.m. through 3 a.m. June 12.

Shelby Ave

From 3rd Ave South to South 1st Street, 5 a.m. through 12 a.m. June 12.

John Seignthaler Pedestrian Bridge

Reserved for event attendees, 5 a.m. through 12 a.m. June 12.

Broadway parking

No parking available from 1st Ave to 6th Ave, 11:59 p.m. through 1 a.m. June 12.

Roads with lane closure

From 11:59 p.m. through 3 AM June 12.

Broadway from 6th Avenue to Rep John Lewis Way.

4th Avenue South from Broadway to Demonbreun Street.

6th Avenue South from Korean Veterans Boulevard to Demonbreun Street.

Commerce Street from Rep John Lewis Way to 2nd Avenue.

Thursday, June 8

Russell Street

From South 2nd Street to Interstate Drive, all day through June 11.

South 2nd Street

From Woodland Street to Shelby Ave, all day through June 11.

Shelby Ave

From Hermitage Ave to South 4th Street, all day through June 11.

Woodland Street

From 3rd Ave North to South 5th Street, all day through June 11.

Demonbreun Street

From Rep John Lewis Way to 6th Ave South, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m..

Rep John Lewis Way

From Demonbreun Street to Korean Veterans Blvd, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, June 9

Demonbreun Street

From Rep John Lewis Way to 6th Ave South, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m

Rep John Lewis Way

From Demonbreun Street to Korean Veterans Blvd, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

Demonbreun Street

From Rep John Lewis Way to 6th Ave South, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Rep John Lewis Way

From Demonbreun Street to Korean Veterans Blvd, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 11

Demonbreun Street

From Rep John Lewis Way to 6th Ave South, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Rep John Lewis Way

From Demonbreun Street to Korean Veterans Blvd, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Monday, June 12

1st Ave

Northbound lane from Broadway to Church Street, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Demonbreun Street

Westbound lane from 4th Ave to Rep John Lewis Way, 9 a.m. through 7 p.m.

Meters bagged & unusable

Korean Veterans Blvd

From 1st Ave to 8th Ave, 11:59 p.m. June 4 through 6 a.m. June 12.

2nd Ave

From Korean Veterans Blvd to Union Street, 11:59 p.m. June 4 through 3 a.m. June 12.

4th Ave

From Korean Veterans Blvd to Commerce Street, 8 p.m. June 5 through 1 a.m. June 12.

Gay Street