NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The party is on in Nashville as CMA Fest returns for its 50th year! Expect a lot of traffic and travel delays in downtown Nashville and surrounding areas.
Here are all the street closures for CMA Fest 2023:
Currently closed
Rep John Lewis Way
- Northbound lane from Demonbreun Street to Broadway, through 7 a.m. June 7.
Titans Way
- From Victory Ave to Russell Street, through 7 p.m. June 12.
Monday, June 5
Demonbreun Street
- Westbound lane from 4th Ave to Rep John Lewis Way, 9 a.m. through 7 p.m. June 5.
1st Ave South
- From Church Street to Demonbreun Street, 7 a.m. through 3 a.m. June 12.
Broadway
- From 1st Ave South to 2nd Ave North, 7 a.m. through 3 a.m. June 12.
Russell Street
- From Titans Way to South 1st Street, 6 a.m. through 7 p.m. June 12.
Victory Ave
- From South 1st Street to Titans Way, 6 a.m. through 7 p.m. June 12.
Tuesday, June 6
Titans Way
- From Russell Street to Victory Ave will have no parking access, 7 a.m. through 3 a.m. June 12.
Demonbreun Street
- Westbound lane from 4th Ave to Rep John Lewis Way, 9 a.m. through 7 p.m. June 6.
Wednesday, June 7
1st Ave South
- From Demonbreun Street to Korean Veterans Blvd, 5 a.m. through 3 a.m. June 12.
Broadway
- From 2nd Ave to 4th Ave, 5 a.m. through 3 a.m. June 12.
Demonbreun Street
- From 1st Ave South to 2nd Ave South & from 4th Ave South to Rep John Lewis Way, 5 a.m. through 3 a.m. June 12.
Molloy Street
- From 1st Ave South to 2nd Ave South, 5 a.m. through 3 a.m. June 12.
Rep John Lewis Way South
- From Broadway to Demonbreun, 5 a.m. through 8 p.m. June 12.
Russell Street
- From South 1st Street to South 2nd Street, 7 a.m. through 3 a.m. June 12.
South 1st Street
- From Woodland Street to Russell Street, 7 a.m. through 3 a.m. June 12.
Shelby Ave
- From 3rd Ave South to South 1st Street, 5 a.m. through 12 a.m. June 12.
John Seignthaler Pedestrian Bridge
- Reserved for event attendees, 5 a.m. through 12 a.m. June 12.
Broadway parking
- No parking available from 1st Ave to 6th Ave, 11:59 p.m. through 1 a.m. June 12.
Roads with lane closure
- From 11:59 p.m. through 3 AM June 12.
- Broadway from 6th Avenue to Rep John Lewis Way.
- 4th Avenue South from Broadway to Demonbreun Street.
- 6th Avenue South from Korean Veterans Boulevard to Demonbreun Street.
- Commerce Street from Rep John Lewis Way to 2nd Avenue.
Thursday, June 8
Russell Street
- From South 2nd Street to Interstate Drive, all day through June 11.
South 2nd Street
- From Woodland Street to Shelby Ave, all day through June 11.
Shelby Ave
- From Hermitage Ave to South 4th Street, all day through June 11.
Woodland Street
- From 3rd Ave North to South 5th Street, all day through June 11.
Demonbreun Street
- From Rep John Lewis Way to 6th Ave South, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m..
Rep John Lewis Way
- From Demonbreun Street to Korean Veterans Blvd, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Friday, June 9
Demonbreun Street
- From Rep John Lewis Way to 6th Ave South, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m
Rep John Lewis Way
- From Demonbreun Street to Korean Veterans Blvd, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday, June 10
Demonbreun Street
- From Rep John Lewis Way to 6th Ave South, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Rep John Lewis Way
- From Demonbreun Street to Korean Veterans Blvd, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunday, June 11
Demonbreun Street
- From Rep John Lewis Way to 6th Ave South, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Rep John Lewis Way
- From Demonbreun Street to Korean Veterans Blvd, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Monday, June 12
1st Ave
- Northbound lane from Broadway to Church Street, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Demonbreun Street
- Westbound lane from 4th Ave to Rep John Lewis Way, 9 a.m. through 7 p.m.
Meters bagged & unusable
Korean Veterans Blvd
- From 1st Ave to 8th Ave, 11:59 p.m. June 4 through 6 a.m. June 12.
2nd Ave
- From Korean Veterans Blvd to Union Street, 11:59 p.m. June 4 through 3 a.m. June 12.
4th Ave
- From Korean Veterans Blvd to Commerce Street, 8 p.m. June 5 through 1 a.m. June 12.
Gay Street
- From 1st Ave to Woodland Bridge, 8 p.m. June 5 through 1 a.m. June 12.