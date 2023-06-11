NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Sunday afternoon, the final day of the 50th CMA Fest, the Country Music Association announced a temporary suspension for the outdoor stages because of severe weather.

“Calmly and safely seek shelter immediately,” the CMA posted on social media shortly before 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 11.

According to organizers the shelters are Music City Center and Garage, Bridgestone Arena, Hilton Hotel underground garage, 222 Garage, or the nearest businesses.

No additional details have been released about when the stages will reopen.