NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — CMA Fest has revealed the lineup for Friday night of the festival at Ascend Amphitheater.

The Country Music Association announced the return of programming at Ascend Amphitheater with “The Cadillac Three & Friends” on Friday, June 9. The Cadillac Three will host and headline the unforgettable one-night event with additional performances by Boy Named Banjo, Randy Rogers Band, Elvie Shane, Tenille Townes and special guests.

“We are so excited to be a part of CMA Fest this year by headlining Ascend Amphitheater with a handful of our favorite artists including Boy Named Banjo, Randy Rogers Band, Elvie and Tenille,” said The Cadillac Three in a release. “Being born and raised in Nashville, we’ve been coming to CMA Fest since it was Fan Fair and it’s an honor to get to be a part of the party again. It’ll be a special show and we can’t wait to bring a little Country Fuzz to downtown Nashville on a Friday night!”

Tickets are required for entry and start at $15. The public on-sale begins Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m.