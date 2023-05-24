NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Wednesday afternoon, the Country Music Association (CMA) announced the launch date for “CMA Fest: 50 Years of Fan Fair,” an original documentary about the largest and longest-running country music festival in the world.

According to officials, “CMA Fest: 50 Years of Fan Fair” — which is set to debut on Hulu Debuting on July 5 — marks CMA’s first feature-length film.

In addition, Sarah Trahern, CMA’s chief executive officer, and Kelly Striewski, CMA’s senior vice president of marketing, content, and communications strategy, are reportedly serving as the film’s executive producers.

CMA said the documentary uses exclusive one-on-one interviews, never-before-seen archival content, and CMA Fest performances to celebrate the festival’s humble beginnings as Fan Fair in 1972, which drew 5,000 fans to Nashville’s Municipal Auditorium; its transition to the Tennessee State Fairgrounds in 1982; and its move to downtown Nashville in 2001, which now draws 80,000 fans a day over the span of four days.

CMA said the 75-minute documentary features exclusive interviews with a number of notable country music artists, including the following:

Bill Anderson

Kelsea Ballerini

Dierks Bentley

BRELAND

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Luke Bryan

Shy Carter

Luke Combs

Valierie Ellis Hawkins

Vince Gill

Wynonna Judd

Miranda Lambert

Patty Loveless

Reba McEntire

Mark Miller

Craig Morgan

Lorrie Morgan

Dolly Parton

Carly Pearce

Jeannie Seely

Blake Shelton

Frankie Staton

Thomas Rhett

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

Lainey Wilson

Trisha Yearwood

Chris Young

“CMA Fest has taken several shapes throughout its storied history,” said Trahern. “As we step into our 50th year, our hope with this film is to underscore the one thing that has remained with the festival—its heart. We are thrilled to share the evolution and magic of this incredible event with the Hulu audience.”

“What better way to tell the story of CMA Fest than through the eyes of the artists, our industry and the fans,” Striewski added. “This film highlights the truly unique connection that exists within CMA Fest and how this festival has continued to grow the Country community throughout its 50 years. We couldn’t be happier to have this story debut on Hulu.”

“We have a long and valued partnership with CMA and are excited to expand on that by adding this extraordinary film to the Hulu slate,” said Rob Mills, executive vice president of unscripted and alternative entertainment with Walt Disney Television. “We can’t wait to share this with music lovers everywhere, who will be treated to a behind-the-scenes look at the heart of CMA Fest and its many contributions to the Country Music community.”

This news comes as CMA Fest prepares to celebrate its 50th anniversary from June 8-11 in downtown Nashville, featuring hundreds of performers across multiple stages and offering a unique festival experience for music fans from all 50 states and 39 countries.

“From up-close-and-personal moments that bring artists and fans together at Fan Fair X inside Music City Center to the superstar nightly concerts at Nissan Stadium to free daytime performances at all outdoor stages and one-of-a-kind activations that line Nashville’s famed Broadway strip, there’s something for everyone to discover at CMA Fest,” CMA said in a press release on Wednesday, May 24. “What’s more, CMA Fest is uniquely programmed with artists donating their time so a portion of ticket proceeds can be invested in high-quality music education programs across the U.S. through the organization’s philanthropic arm, the CMA Foundation.”

For a sneak peek of “CMA Fest: 50 Years of Fan Fair,” follow this link.

Meanwhile, the annual CMA Fest network primetime special is set to air on News 2 later this summer.