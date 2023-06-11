NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – CMA Fest will close out its 50th year at Nissan Stadium with performances by country music superstars on Sunday, June 11.

However, a severe weather system could impact performances as strong storms are expected to move in on Sunday evening.

The Storm Prediction Center placed most of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky under an enhanced slight risk (category 3 of 5).

All modes of severe weather are possible with this system. Gusty winds, heavy rain, hail, lightning, and even an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

According to the News 2 Weather Team, stronger storms are expected to roll in around 6:30 p.m., which is the exact time gates open for the third night of performances at Nissan Stadium.

In the event of potential delays and severe weather, here’s everything you need to know about the weather policies at Nissan Stadium:

Can I bring my umbrella?

Although rain is in the forecast for Sunday evening, umbrellas are not permitted inside the stadium.

“For the safety of our guests, as well as the ability of all guests to have as clear a sight line as possible, umbrellas are not permitted within Nissan Stadium. Nissan Stadium gate personnel will not check umbrellas; they must be left in vehicles or taken to the locker rental.” Nissan Stadium. Lockers can be rented for $10 across from Gate 3 and Lot T.

Concertgoers are allowed to bring ponchos, clear bags and rain jackets inside the stadium.

Where are the shelter locations?

Due to the risk of strong storms, CMA Fest has put together a list of several locations that will be open for shelter if needed.

Music City Center Garage (6th Avenue between Demonbreun and Korean Veterans Boulevard)

Music City Center (during operational hours only; 201 Rep. John Lewis Way)

Bridgestone Arena (501 Broadway)

Hilton Hotel Underground Parking Garage (121 4th Ave. S)

222 Garage (222 1st Ave. S)

Does Nissan Stadium have a weather plan?

Those planning to hit the town tonight should take note of Nissan Stadium’s inclement weather polices that are in place to keep concertgoers safe.

If lightning strikes within eight miles of the stage, the venue will halt the concert and ask show-goers to shelter in place.

Those inside the stadium will be asked to shelter in areas as directed by staff such as concourses, ,covered ramps and various interior parts of the stadium. People who are approaching the Nissan Stadium entrance will be instructed to proceed to the nearest open gate and seek shelter immediately. Individuals outside the stadium will be asked to shelter inside their vehicles until the shelter in place is lifted.

In May, thousands of Taylor Swift fans had to shelter in place for hours the current passed. Swift took hit the stage at a delayed start time and performed until 1:30 a.m.

CMA Fest released a statement regrading the potential for strong storms and urged all concertgoers to download their app.

“Pop-up storms possible this afternoon. Stay tuned to CMA Connect App notifications and be alert to instructions from stages. Lets have an amazing of CMA Fest 50th,” read the tweet.

Those who download the app are asked to turn on all notifications to be alerted with updates, instructions and further details if severe weathers happen to impact Sunday evening’s shows.

The app can be downloaded for free from either the Apple App or Google Play stores.

Nissan Stadium will also provide real-time updates on its Twitter page. To follow the account, click here.