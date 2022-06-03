NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Country Music Hall of fame inductee and 16-time CMA Award winner Alan Jackson will no longer performing at this year’s CMA Fest in Nashville as previously scheduled.

Last year, Jackson revealed in an interview with the Today Show that he was diagnosed with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease. The disease can affect his ability to walk.

The Country Music Association sent out the list of performers who will grace the Nissan Stadium main stage and special platform stage. Jackson will no longer perform, according to the news release.

It wasn’t confirmed whether Jackson’s illness is the reason for him not performing at the CMA Fest.

However, Jackson will perform in Knoxville for his Last Call: One More of the Road Tour. The concert will be on June 25, 7 p.m. at the Thompson-Boling Arena.

The additional performers were announced on hitting the stage for the music festival. Dierks Bentley and Elle King will host this year, and perform on the main stage. Brittney Spencer will welcome the crowd and sing the National Anthem.

The Nissan Stadium main stage will open with of Deana Carter, Sara Evans, Everette, Randy Houser, Angie K, Kylie Morgan and Shenandoah. Brothers Osborne and Old Dominion will also perform on the main stage.

There are new special platform stage performances from Priscilla Block, Madeline Edwards, Kat + Alex, Maddie & Tae, Frank Ray, Lily Rose and Dylan Scott.

Russell Dickerson kicks off the CMA Close Up stage as the Artist of the Day at Fan Fair X on Thursday. Additional acts added to the CMA Fest lineup: Ryan Charles, Brooke Eden, Mae Estes and Ella Langley. Eden also kicks off the Chevy Riverfront Stage Thursday morning performing the National Anthem.

All stage lineups are available in the Official CMA Fest App and on CMAFest.com. Lineups are subject to change, according to the news release.

Four-day passes and single night tickets are almost sold out. Tickets are also available for CMA Fest Nighttime Concerts at Ascend Amphitheater, Fan Fair X and CMA Fest’s new Riverside Retreat, an exclusive premium destination along the Cumberland River.

View all the perks and purchase tickets at CMAfest.com/tickets.