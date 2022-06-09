NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The stages are set and country music fans are flooding into Music City to see their favorite artists and discover new ones. CMA Fest returns after two years of COVID cancellations.

CMA Fest runs through Sunday evening in the heart of downtown Nashville. There are several spots where visitors get to see performances and some familiar faces from News 2.

Free Stages Ticketed Stages Maui Jim Reverb Stage CMA Close up Stage -Fan Fair X Chevy Vibes Stage CMA Spotlight Stage – Fan Fair X Chevy Riverfront Stage Nissan Stadium Dr. Pepper Amp Stage Ascend Amphitheater CMA Fest Stages

News 2’s Good Morning Nashville anchor Neil Orne will be hosting the Chevy Vibes Stage at Walk of Fame Park Thursday from 1:45p.m. to 4:45p.m.

News 2’s weekend anchor and sports anchor Emily Proud will be hosting the Maui Jim Reverb Stage at Bridgestone Arena Plaza Friday from 10:30a.m. to 1:30p.m.

News 2’s chief meteorologist Daniell Breezy can be found hosting the Dr. Pepper Amp Stage at Ascend Park Friday from 10:45a.m. to 1:15p.m.

News 2’s Good Morning Nashville meteorologist Meaghan Thomas will host the Maui Jim Reverb Stage at Bridgestone Arena Plaza Sunday from 10:30a.m. to 4:45p.m.

News 2’s 4p.m. anchor Erica Francis will be hosting ABC’s Bachelorette Party at Fan Alley on Fourth and Broadway Thursday through Sunday from 1p.m. to 2p.m.