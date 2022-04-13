Skip to content
WKRN News 2
Nashville
68°
LIVE NOW
WATCH: News 2 at 11 a.m.
Nashville
68°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Middle TN
Crime Tracker
Nashville
Clarksville
Murfreesboro
Tennessee
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Kentucky
Tennessee Politics
Nashville 2022
COVID-19 Pandemic
Broadway in Nashville
National
Special Reports
Washington D.C. Bureau
Hidden Tennessee
WKRN Mobile Apps
Lists & Rankings
Nashville Zoo
Unsolved Tennessee
Breaking News Alerts
Automotive News
Top Stories
Biden’s, Lee’s approval dips among Tennessee voter …
Kevin Spacey charged in UK with sexual assault
2 arrested in MNPD undercover drug operation
Video
Suspect found asleep at wheel with AR-15, meth in …
Video
Weather
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Nashville Average Temperature by Month
Clarksville Weather
Murfreesboro Weather
Closings & Delays
Allergy Report
Severe Weather Resources Guide
Fisherman’s Forecast
Stormtracker Visits
Middle Tennessee Weather Cameras
Weather Authority University
Meaghan’s Morning View
AMS Certification
Traffic
Watch
Live Newscasts
Watch Live Event Coverage
Latest Video
TV & Streaming Schedule
ABC News
Newsmaker
This Week with Bob Mueller
Take-2
Nashville Zoo Nursery Cam
Sports
NFL Draft
Tennessee Titans
Nashville Predators
Basketball Challenge Bracket
College
Sports Extra
Making Us Proud
Take a Titan 2 School
Top Stories
Titans enjoy the return of Organized Team Activities
Top Stories
Tannehill clarifies ‘mentor’ comment, works with …
Top Stories
Titans agree to terms with 4th round pick Chig Okonkwo
One-on-One with Cavs guard Darius Garland after breakout …
Video
Nashville Predators sign John Hynes to two-year contract …
Nashville SC wins again at home 2-0
Newsletters
Community
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Celebrating 25 years of Nashville Zoo!
Excellence in Education
Remarkable Women
Pledge of Allegiance
Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular
Community Calendar
National Anthem
Tennessee Lottery
Petpalooza
Take a Titan 2 School
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Perfect Health/Home
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
More
Newsletters
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
News 2 Poll Question
Jobs at WKRN
Join the Viewer Panel
Our History
Contests
Report It
Regional News Partners
Press Releases
Download our News app
Download our Weather app
About BestReviews
Jobs
Post a Job
Search
Please enter a search term.
CMA Fest
Dierks Bentley and Elle King to host CMA Fest special
Top CMA Fest Headlines
CMA Fest returns with train rides for attendees
CMA Fest nighttime lineup at Ascend Amphitheater
CMA Fest 2022: Here’s who’s performing
Broadway in Nashville
3 charged with selling cocaine to officers
Restaurant worker ‘violently’ attacked near Broadway
Fugitive assaults Broadway security guard, arrested
Regulations on the way for transportainment vehicles
Jury gives verdict in Quackenbush trial
CMA Fest nighttime lineup at Ascend Amphitheater
‘Homicidal’ suspect with knife arrested on Broadway
Custom guitar stolen from musician’s car
View All Broadway in Nashville
Nashville 2022
New record for median home prices in Nashville
Which cities could be unaffordable within a decade?
Toshiba plant now home to Tritium
Home buyers may have advantage in Nashville
Future of electric vehicle production in TN
Brokerage revolutionizes how homes are bought, sold
View All Nashville 2022
Trending Stories
Crime ring found operating out of Sumner Co Jail
2 arrested in MNPD undercover drug operation
Sparta man found with 2 kilos of meth in motel
Inglewood Elementary staff members tackle intruder
Suspect found asleep at wheel with AR-15, meth
Don't Miss
Biden, Lee, Trump approval TN dips in Vandy poll
Kevin Spacey charged in UK with sexual assault
2 arrested in MNPD undercover drug operation
Suspect found asleep at wheel with AR-15, meth
Dierks Bentley and Elle King to host CMA Fest special
Community Calendar