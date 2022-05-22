NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Finding parking in downtown Nashville during a big event weekend can be a nightmare. So, WeGo Public Transit has offered up a special event train for CMA Fest concert goers.

CMA Fest is returning June 9-12 after two years of being canceled due to the pandemic.

WeGo officials said the train will run Saturday, June 11 from Lebanon to downtown Nashville for the concert at Nissan Stadium.

Weekday Star tickets and monthly passes will not be accepted for the CMA Fest train.

A ticket will get customers a round-trip with departures taking place from Lebanon Station at 4 p.m., Hamilton Springs at 4:08 p.m., Martha at 4:15 p.m., Mt. Juliet at 4:25 p.m., Hermitage at 4:35 p.m., Donelson at 4:45 p.m. and arrive at Nashville’s Riverfront Station at 5 p.m.

The return train leaves at midnight.

Tickets must be purchased ahead of time at this link. Only 380 tickets are available to the general public with a cost of $15 plus fees.

Parking is free at the outlying stations.