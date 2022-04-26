NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The excitement is building for country music fans as they get ready to flood Downtown Nashville for the return of CMA Fest in June.

The last CMA Fest was held in 2019. Music City hosted tens of thousands of fans from all over the world.

The Country Music Association has released the line up for the nighttime concerts at Ascend Amphitheater for Friday, June 10 and Saturday, June 11.

Chris Janson will be the headliner for night one. Boy Named Banjo, LANCO, Peytan Porter and Mitchell Tenpenny will also perform Friday night.

Cole Swindell will headline Saturday night, joined by Ingred Andress, Tyler Braden, Carter and Randall King.

Fans can purchase their tickets starting Friday, April 29 at 10a.m. CT. Click on this link for more information.

Ticket proceeds go to benefit the CMA Foundation, which is a nonprofit that focuses on providing various resources to support music education for students and schools across the country.

CMA said more exciting lineups will be announced in the coming weeks. Stay connected to WKRN.com for continuing coverage.