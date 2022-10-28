NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Multiple roads, streets and thoroughfares will be closed for periods of time as preparation continues for the 56th annual CMA Awards in Nashville.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

The first closure begins October 30. Over the course of the next few days leading up to the awards show, more roads will begin to close. You can see the full list below.

START END STREET FROM TO CLOSURE 10/30/2022 11/10/2022 6th Ave Demonbreun Broadway Sidewalk on park side only, 10/31/2022 11/5/2022 Rep John Lewis Way Demonbreun Hilton Driveway Full street + sidewalks, 7a-7p daily 10/31/2022 11/13/2022 Rep John Lewis Way Broadway Demonbreun Southbound lane only 10/31/2022 11/5/2022 Demonbreun 4th Ave Rep John Lewis Way Westbound lane + sidewalks, 7a-7p daily 11/6/2022 11/10/2022 Rep John Lewis Way Demonbreun Broadway Full street, 24 hours 11/6/2022 11/8/2022 Demonbreun 4th Ave Rep John Lewis Way Westbound lane + sidewalks, 24 hours 11/6/2022 11/8/2022 Demonbreun Rep John Lewis Way 6th Ave Westbound lane only, 7a-7p daily 11/6/2022 11/10/2022 6th Ave Demonbreun Broadway Full street + sidewalks 11/9/2022 11/10/2022 6th Ave KVB Demonbreun Full street – MCC Garage access only 11/9/2022 11/10/2022 Rep John Lewis Way KVB Demonbreun Full street 11/9/2022 11/10/2022 Demonbreun 4th Ave 8th Ave Full street 11/9/2022 11/10/2022 McGavock 7th Ave 8th Ave Full street 11/9/2022 11/10/2022 7th Ave Demonbreun Broadway Full street 11/10/2022 11/13/2022 Rep John Lewis Way Demonbreun Hilton Driveway Full street + sidewalks, 7a-7p daily 11/10/2022 11/13/2022 Demonbreun 4th Ave Rep John Lewis Way Westbound lane + sidewalks, 7a-7p daily

You can see a full map of all the road closures here.

The 56th Annual CMA Awards will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. News 2 will have you covered beginning with live red carpet arrivals on wkrn.com.