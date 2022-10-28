NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Multiple roads, streets and thoroughfares will be closed for periods of time as preparation continues for the 56th annual CMA Awards in Nashville.

The first closure begins October 30. Over the course of the next few days leading up to the awards show, more roads will begin to close. You can see the full list below.

START END STREETFROMTOCLOSURE
10/30/202211/10/20226th AveDemonbreunBroadwaySidewalk on park side only,
10/31/202211/5/2022Rep John Lewis WayDemonbreunHilton DrivewayFull street + sidewalks, 7a-7p daily
10/31/202211/13/2022Rep John Lewis WayBroadwayDemonbreunSouthbound lane only
10/31/202211/5/2022Demonbreun4th AveRep John Lewis WayWestbound lane + sidewalks, 7a-7p daily
11/6/202211/10/2022Rep John Lewis WayDemonbreunBroadwayFull street, 24 hours
11/6/202211/8/2022Demonbreun4th AveRep John Lewis WayWestbound lane + sidewalks, 24 hours
11/6/202211/8/2022DemonbreunRep John Lewis Way6th AveWestbound lane only, 7a-7p daily
11/6/202211/10/20226th AveDemonbreunBroadwayFull street + sidewalks
11/9/202211/10/20226th AveKVBDemonbreunFull street – MCC Garage access only
11/9/202211/10/2022Rep John Lewis WayKVBDemonbreunFull street
11/9/202211/10/2022Demonbreun4th Ave8th AveFull street
11/9/202211/10/2022McGavock7th Ave8th AveFull street
11/9/202211/10/20227th AveDemonbreunBroadwayFull street
11/10/202211/13/2022Rep John Lewis WayDemonbreunHilton DrivewayFull street + sidewalks, 7a-7p daily
11/10/202211/13/2022Demonbreun4th AveRep John Lewis WayWestbound lane + sidewalks, 7a-7p daily

You can see a full map of all the road closures here.

The 56th Annual CMA Awards will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. News 2 will have you covered beginning with live red carpet arrivals on wkrn.com.