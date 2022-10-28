NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Multiple roads, streets and thoroughfares will be closed for periods of time as preparation continues for the 56th annual CMA Awards in Nashville.
| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County
The first closure begins October 30. Over the course of the next few days leading up to the awards show, more roads will begin to close. You can see the full list below.
|START
|END
|STREET
|FROM
|TO
|CLOSURE
|10/30/2022
|11/10/2022
|6th Ave
|Demonbreun
|Broadway
|Sidewalk on park side only,
|10/31/2022
|11/5/2022
|Rep John Lewis Way
|Demonbreun
|Hilton Driveway
|Full street + sidewalks, 7a-7p daily
|10/31/2022
|11/13/2022
|Rep John Lewis Way
|Broadway
|Demonbreun
|Southbound lane only
|10/31/2022
|11/5/2022
|Demonbreun
|4th Ave
|Rep John Lewis Way
|Westbound lane + sidewalks, 7a-7p daily
|11/6/2022
|11/10/2022
|Rep John Lewis Way
|Demonbreun
|Broadway
|Full street, 24 hours
|11/6/2022
|11/8/2022
|Demonbreun
|4th Ave
|Rep John Lewis Way
|Westbound lane + sidewalks, 24 hours
|11/6/2022
|11/8/2022
|Demonbreun
|Rep John Lewis Way
|6th Ave
|Westbound lane only, 7a-7p daily
|11/6/2022
|11/10/2022
|6th Ave
|Demonbreun
|Broadway
|Full street + sidewalks
|11/9/2022
|11/10/2022
|6th Ave
|KVB
|Demonbreun
|Full street – MCC Garage access only
|11/9/2022
|11/10/2022
|Rep John Lewis Way
|KVB
|Demonbreun
|Full street
|11/9/2022
|11/10/2022
|Demonbreun
|4th Ave
|8th Ave
|Full street
|11/9/2022
|11/10/2022
|McGavock
|7th Ave
|8th Ave
|Full street
|11/9/2022
|11/10/2022
|7th Ave
|Demonbreun
|Broadway
|Full street
|11/10/2022
|11/13/2022
|Rep John Lewis Way
|Demonbreun
|Hilton Driveway
|Full street + sidewalks, 7a-7p daily
|11/10/2022
|11/13/2022
|Demonbreun
|4th Ave
|Rep John Lewis Way
|Westbound lane + sidewalks, 7a-7p daily
You can see a full map of all the road closures here.
The 56th Annual CMA Awards will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. News 2 will have you covered beginning with live red carpet arrivals on wkrn.com.