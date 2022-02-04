News 2 is streaming the trial with periodic breaks. Graphic imagery is expected and viewer discretion is advised. Click here to watch from the News 2 app.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nearly four years after the 2018 Antioch Waffle House shooting, the trial for the gunman is underway with emotional testimony from victims’ families and survivors. Four people were killed — DeEbony Groves, 21, Akilah Dasilva, 23, Taurean Sanderlin, 29, and Joe Perez, 20 — in the early morning hours of April 22, 2018.

Closing arguments in the trial are set to begin Friday morning.

Court began Thursday with the showing of Travis Reinking’s YouTube video followed by testimony from mental health experts called by the defense.

DeEbony Groves, 21, Joe Perez, 20, Taurean Sanderlin, 29, and Akilah Dasilva, 23.

A psychologist testified signs of paranoia, hallucinations and delusions can be seen in the video, as Reinking believes someone has broken into his house.

Defense attorneys called a second psychologist Thursday who also diagnosed Reinking with schizophrenia.

A few of the exchanges between prosecutors and the defense witnesses were heated. Prosecutors seemed to try and discredit the defense’s two witnesses.

Reinking was indicted on 17 counts, including four counts of premeditated first-degree murder. His trial was delayed several months while he was treated for schizophrenia and was cleared to once again stand trial.

Click here for complete coverage of the Antioch Waffle House shooting.