NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A clinical trial at a Middle Tennessee children’s hospital is helping kids battling sickle cell disease.

A years-long clinical trial at The Children’s Hospital at TriStar Centennial Medical Center is proving to be successful for children battling sickle cell disease. The disease is an inherited blood disorder where hemoglobin is unable to carry oxygen to red blood cells. It impacts roughly 100,000 people in the United States.

Since 2018, physicians at the medical center have been testing a drug called Casgevy, created by Vertex Pharmaceuticals. It now has FDA approval.

“It changes people’s lives; this therapy is transformational,” said Dr. Haydar Frangoul, who led the trial at TriStar.

Frangoul called the testing a major breakthrough.

“We did not have the technology until four/five years ago when we took this to clinical trials where we are using something called gene editing technology. The gene editing, we can turn that switch off and make the patient have high levels of fetal hemoglobin in the red blood cells. So our clinical trials show that the fetal hemoglobin, we can increase it in the red blood cells to levels that makes the patient a-symptomatic,” Frangoul said.

For some who have sickle cell disease, the disease is debilitating and can cause recurrent pain episodes, organ damage, and shorter life spans. TriStar has been leading the country in research on this clinical trial.

The FDA reviewed documents on 30 patients who showed remarkable results. The drug is now approved for patients 12 years of age and older.

“The approval that just happened is historic because this is the first ever gene editing to be approved in any human trial. You are looking at individuals who had multiple hospitalizations and now they are not in the hospital anymore,” Frangoul said.

It’s still unclear what, if any, insurance companies will cover the treatment. Regardless, health officials said the future of fighting sickle cell disease is bright.

“To see this working the way it is, it’s incredible,” Frangoul said.