NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Hermitage mother said she is thanking God she was there to intervene while her daughter and two other teens were approached by a man at their school bus stop.

The encounter happened outside of an apartment complex on Bell Road Thursday morning.

“Scared, just scared. If I didn’t show up when I did, who knows what would have happened, who knows,” Andrea Dean said as she shook her head.

Dean said her 15-year-old daughter was first approached by the man outside of their apartment complex. The teen told police the man, later identified as 31-year-old Levi Combs, chased after her telling her to stop. That’s when Dean said the phone rang.

“It was around 6:15 when my daughter called me. I was sleeping in bed and I heard her running and she said, ‘There’s a man chasing me,'” Dean said. “So at that point, I just jumped up what I had on and just darted outside.”

Metro police said the girl also contacted a nearby friend who was the second victim while a third teen, who was walking to the bus stop, also told police Combs was staring at them and trying to get closer to them. Dean raced out to see Combs coming toward the girls and questioned his motives.

“I asked what are you doing, who are you here for, where are your children? He said, ‘My kids will be here in about four minutes,'” Dean said.

However, she explained the teen girls said they were the only ones on the bus stop.

“Then I’m watching how he’s looking at them. I’m like, ‘You need to leave.’ He didn’t. I called the cops. I did it as loud as I could. I was like, ‘The cops are going to come.’ It was like I wasn’t there, you know? He just kept looking at them. At that point, the kids were getting ready to get on the bus. He said he wanted to talk to them in the car,” Dean said.

According to Dean, Combs seemed very confused and ended up leaving, but not before she took photos of his license plate.

Combs left before police arrived, but two hours later deputies in Williamson County were called for a suspicious person outside of a daycare in Thompson’s Station. They spoke to the man, later identified as Combs, and told him to leave.

“Clearly he’s searching for children. It’s unthinkable to think of what could have happened because his intentions were not good,” Dean said.

The frightening encounter has changed how the Deans live.

“I told her stay vigilant now. No looking at your phone while walking, no earbuds. I need you, all attention all around you. You never know who is where and what their intentions are,” Dean said, adding that she now drives her teen to school and that they are looking to move.

“I’m moving. I cant do it. I don’t feel comfortable. I feel exposed. It don’t feel the same anymore, it don’t feel like home. I’m just glad I was here and I responded in time. I would not know what to do without my babies,” she said.

Officials said Combs came to police headquarters and was taken into custody Friday night after detectives contacted him. He is charged with three counts of attempted kidnapping and three counts of assault by intimidation.