NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nine months after the homeless encampment at Brookmeade Park was cleared out, Metro Parks said the park could reopen next fall, but didn’t feel comfortable giving a firm date.

“Our hope would be sometime next fall, but we just can’t say,” said Metro Parks Assistant Director of Solid Maintenance Phil Luckett. “It’s hard to say because it all depends on what kind of weather they get, what their construction timelines are…so it just could take longer than that.”

On Tuesday, Luckett and other officials with Metro Parks were at the Metro Board of Parks and Recreation meeting along with residents to discuss the future of Brookmeade Park.

Many in attendance came to the meeting concerned over the little progress made in the park’s development since it was closed in January. In addition, some attendees wondered if the $172,000 the city spent on design firm Gresham Smith was being well spent.

“Twenty percent of what was given to the parks department from the beginning, 20% of that was spent on basically, in my opinion, being shown a Google Earth picture that we’ve had in our pockets for over two years,” Reclaim Brookmeade Park board member Tim Tomes said before the meeting.

Luckett explained so far the park and Gresham Smith have managed to haul 44 dumpsters worth of trash out of the park, conducted an environmental study, and created a design plan.

However, Luckett said so far Gresham Smith has only spent about $96,300 of the $172,000, and the rest will mostly go to construction management.

People who attended the Tuesday meeting were also given an opportunity to say what amenities they hope will be in the park in the future.

From bike paths, to pickleball courts, to outdoor classrooms, attendees put stickers on what was most important to them.

Yet, everyone in attendance just hoped the park would be a place they can enjoy with their families and neighbors.

“We visit other Metro Parks on a regular basis,” said resident Lauren Johnson. “But it’s been too scary and unsafe to go visit the park that’s right down the street from us, and so it would be great to be able to feel safe and actually be able to use it and put it to use.”

Some in attendance fear that if these changes don’t come quickly, the park will once again be a destination for the unhoused.

“They’re kind of coming back around because there’s really nothing getting done, you know? They’re seeing empty park. It’s like, ‘Can we go back?’ That’s automatic,” said longtime resident James Byrd.