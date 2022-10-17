NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) — From huge concerts, even the NFL Draft, Nashville is not shy in terms of big events. But is it ready to host the most-watched television event all year in the U.S, the Super Bowl? Monday’s announcement created a lot of buzz about the Super Bowl.

Butch Spyridon, C.E.O. of the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp., said the odds of a future Nashville Super Bowl look good with a new stadium.

“I think the odds go from zero to 90% to 100%,” said Spyridon. “We have submitted expression of interest forms. So, along with the Titans, we have sent those back saying that we are more than a little bit interested – and all of their events – Combine, Draft, Super Bowl, of course.”

And if the past is any sign of the future, a Nashville Super Bowl looks like only a matter of time.

In California, when the 49ers built its new stadium in 2014, they hosted Super Bowl 50 just two years later. Same timeline in Atlanta. The Falcons debuted Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2017, and two years later, in 2019, they hosted a Super Bowl.

Monday, the Titans said we could see a new stadium in 2026, so does that mean we could see a 2028 Nashville Super Bowl?

“The NFL typically likes to see one year of full operation, so the earliest would be 2027 if this stays on track. And I truly think the likelihood of 2028, 2029 is not out of the question,” said Spyridon.

Metro City Council Member Antoinette Lee sits on the stadium committee. She supports a new stadium and a possible Super Bowl, as long as the new money is also being used to improve life for her constituents in her district.

“We have kind of been forgotten, or put on the back burner when it comes to infrastructure,” said Lee. “And I’m going to be clear, when I say infrastructure, I am talking about our roads. We still have roads with only two lanes, a lot of holes.”