NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — For almost 30 years, the Churches of Christ Disaster Relief in Nashville has been helping people out in times of need.

In the wake of Hurricane Idalia, about 200 people showed up at their location Thursday to pack boxes of food and supplies to send to the affected areas.

“This morning we’re packing 1,500family food boxes so that we’re ready to send additional supplies to areas in Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas that might have been hit by Hurricane Idalia,” explained Mike Lewis, the executive director of Churches of Christ Disaster Relief. “They’re going to need food; we’ve got that. They’re going to need personal hygiene items; we’ve got that. If they’ve got a baby, that baby’s going to need food and formula; we’re sending that.”

“It’s so organized. Everybody has their thing and they’ve got the trucks ready to rock and roll when it’s time,” said volunteer Michelle Morris.

Ronnie Kell is the driver of one of those trucks and was leaving for Valdosta, Georgia, Thursday afternoon.

“We’ll unload the 53-foot trailer with water, food boxes, wheelbarrows, rakes, everything you can think of that would help the people get back into their homes and just survive for a while,” Kell said.

Valdosta, Georgia, is just the first community they are ready to serve. They will be sending more trucks as additional requests are received.