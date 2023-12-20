NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville church is thanking a local musician who helped usher a whole congregation to safety after the December 9 deadly tornado.

“It’s indescribable, I’ve never been face to face with something that big,” said Johnathon Lucas.

The Nashville church is now a pile of debris, brick, and metal.

“This is Community Baptist Church and in a time of crisis this is exactly what the church remained…a community,” Lucas said.

Lucas said he was set to DJ for his congregation when the tornado touched down. Many took cover in the Life Center building. “As you can see there is no more center but there is life…the building just began to dismantle, piece by piece.”

After escaping out of the building, Lucas and others ran back inside to help those who were trapped. “The emotions were, for me, just overwhelming gratefulness to know everyone is ok,” Lucas said.

He said, miraculously, there were only minor injuries. “Everyone is alive we have something to talk about and be grateful for.”

Now his church is saying thank you by helping Lucas who lost all of his equipment. “I mean we tallied up about $20k but that’s just a drop in the bucket in comparison to the needs of my church,” Lucas said.

