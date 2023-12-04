NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Homelessness continues to weigh on the shoulders of Nashville, and a recent report shows Music City is struggling to keep up with the issue, especially when it comes to long-term homelessness.

According to the Homeless Management Information System, more than 2,600 people were facing homelessness in October of this year. The report also showed that chronic homelessness is on the rise.

Those working to address the issue at the Salvation Army said the problem largely stems from the rising cost of living, paired with a lack of affordable housing.

“There’s some significant factors contributing to homelessness now and one of those that we can all relate to is the cost of living is continuing to increase, which is making attainable housing even more difficult,” said Capt. Philip Canning, Area Commander of the Salvation Army in Metro Nashville.

To make matters worse, Canning said the fair market value for a one-bedroom apartment in Nashville will increase to $1,400 in the new year.

“According to MIT and their living wage calculator, for a single parent with two children in Davidson County, a living wage is $42 an hour, assuming full time, so that’s over $80,000 a year to be self-sustaining in Metro Nashville, and that is a huge barrier,” Canning said.

Since November 2022, Nashville’s chronic homelessness has increased nearly 32%, according to the Homeless Management Information System. That accounts for individuals who have experienced homelessness for more than a year and also suffer from a condition, such as substance abuse disorder, mental health challenges, or a disability.

Canning said turning these numbers around will require looking at long-term solutions.

“I think it’s estimated that nearly 55,000 units of housing are needed by 2030, and 10,000 of those being offered at 30% of fair market rate, and that’s a steep number to do and that takes a while to do,” Canning said. “It’s beyond the government. It’s beyond private agencies and the public sector. It’s going to take all of us coming together to address these complex issues and it’s going to take a while, but it is possible.”

Over the last year, the Salvation Army has helped get 247 people off the streets and into permanent housing through their engagement team and personalized coaching. Although complex, they believe homelessness is a problem that can get better in Nashville.

“Oftentimes the individuals that are experiencing homelessness need someone to come around them, to walk that path with them, to show them a way in a very dark world, in a hopeless world, that there is hope, that there is an ability to move off the street and get back to the life that you had dreamt about,” Canning said.

He added that chronic homelessness can be multi-generational and may require addressing challenges people encountered as a child. To exacerbate the problem, he said much of the pandemic-era funding for nonprofits has dried up, and eviction rates have surpassed pre-pandemic levels.

If you or someone you know is in need of resources, families can call 615-862-6444 and individuals can call 629-252-8646 for services from Metro Nashville. You can also reach out directly to the Salvation Army for resources.