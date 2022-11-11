NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Want to get your Christmas shopping done early and contribute to a great charity at the same time?

Christmas Village is back for its 61st year!

Tickets are $15 online and $12 in advance at select TRUIST locations. Return tickets are available for $5 at the information booth and must be purchased before you leave on your first day at Christmas Village.

Children age 9 and under are free. No pets are allowed — service animals only.

Parking is $5 (cash only) at the Fairgrounds.

Christmas Village is one of the oldest charitable events in Nashville, supported and run entirely by volunteers from the Nashville Pi Beta Phi Alumnae Club.

Approximately 250 merchants and 30,000 shoppers from all over the United States participate in this prestigious consumer show.

A variety of unique seasonal and gift items are offered, including- toys for all ages, clothing for children and adults, jewelry, home decor, food items, pottery, collectibles, and unusual pieces for the “person who has everything.”

For tickets and info see https://christmasvillage.org/