NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The actor and comedian known for the “Rush Hour” films is hitting the road on his first comedy tour in more than 10 years.

Chris Tucker has announced his first major tour in North America since 2011, according to Live Nation. He will stop in 30 cities in the United States and Canada this fall, including a Nashville stop in October.

“I started my career doing stand-up in comedy clubs, and it’s stand-up comedy that prepared me for all of my movie roles. I’m looking forward to getting back to my roots. I love performing live, there’s nothing like the energy of a live crowd and making people laugh. I’m excited to be back out on tour,” Tucker said.

Tucker will take the stage at Ryman Auditorium Thursday, Oct. 26. Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Thursday, Aug. 10. The general on-sale of tickets will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 11 through Ticketmaster.