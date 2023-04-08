NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Bridgestone Arena was packed Friday night as thousands of Christians gathered to celebrate the seventh annual Good Friday Nashville concert hosted by worship leader Chris Tomlin.

During the performance, Tomlin called families of The Covenant School, alongside Metro Nashville Police Department Chief John Drake, to the stage.

Source: Metro Nashville Police Department

The group included students, parents and a teacher of The Covenant School. On stage, Tomlin announced that proceeds from Friday night’s concert will go toward The Covenant School.

“This is the seventh Good Friday and we’ve stated from year one that whatever proceeds came in, whatever profits came from this night, we would give to local charity and it would be something that went back into the community and this year is just the same,” said Tomlin.

Tomlin said in the coming weeks and months ahead, leadership will work with The Covenant School to meet whatever needs the school may have in hopes that proceeds from the concert will help benefit those needs.

Proceeds from the concert will also benefit the children and families of fallen officers, announced Tomlin.

Good Friday Nashville 2024 will take place on Friday, March 29, at Bridgestone Arena and will feature Chris Tomlin and special guests.

All proceeds from the 2024 event will help provide support and assistance for children in foster care.

Immediately after the tragedy, that claimed the lives of three students and three adults, the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee established the Caring for Covenant Fund. If you’re interested in making a donation to the Caring for Covenant fund, click here.