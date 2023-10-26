NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Chris Stapleton will bring his “All-American Road Show” tour to Bridgestone Arena in downtown Nashville next year.

The show is set for Aug. 9, 2024. Stapleton will be joined by special guests Marty Stuart and Nikki Lane.

Stapleton is set to perform at the 57th Annual CMA Awards with more performances by Luke Bryan, Jelly Roll, K. Michelle, Little Big Town, Megan Moroney, Old Dominion, Carly Pearce, Tanya Tucker and Lainey Wilson.

Tickets will go on-sale next Friday, Nov. 3 at 10 am. Ticket details can be found at www.chrisstapleton.com/tour.