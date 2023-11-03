NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Due to “overwhelming demand,” country artist and singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton has added a second show to his Nashville tour stop in 2024, according to Live Nation.

In addition to performing at Bridgestone Arena in downtown Nashville on Aug. 9, 2024, he will also stay for an additional night for an Aug. 10, 2024, performance.

Tickets for the newly-added Nashville show will go on sale Friday, Nov. 10 at 10 a.m., following special presales for Citi cardmembers and more starting Tuesday, Nov. 7. Details can be found on Stapleton’s website.

He will be joined by special guests Marty Stuart and Nikki Lane in Music City.