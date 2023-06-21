NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Surveillance video showing the chilling moments Jaime Sarrantonio and Brandon Teal were shot and killed in 2018 outside of an East Nashville bar was played before a jury on Day 1 of Horace Williamson III’s murder trial.

Investigators allege Williamson and Demontrey Logsdon killed Sarrantonio, 30, and Teal, 33, after robbing them and two of their friends at gunpoint at Cobra Bar in East Nashville. The two men are facing murder charges in the case and are being tried separately, with Logsdon’s trial to follow at the conclusion of Williamson’s.

Williamson is facing 13 different charges, including two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of felony murder, and two counts of aggravated sexual battery in connection to the double murder. Williamson is also accused of sexually assaulting Sarrantonio and her friend during the attack.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Disturbing testimony Wednesday recounted the horrific turn of events from the female survivor, who we aren’t identifying as she was also a victim of sexual assault.

“Two people jumped out of the car. I was inside; I saw a long gun. I thought it was a joke; somebody had a paintball gun or something, and they shot Brandon in the back and he fell to the ground,” she told the jury. “One of the guys with a handgun came over and pulled me out of the car, asked for my things; I had a crossbody purse on and I said I was trying, trying, and I handed it to him, and then he made me get on the ground. He also was rubbing all over me, put his hand up my dress, up my panties, and said, ‘You feel nice, we could probably take you with us.'”

The survivor went on to give emotional testimony that described finding Sarrantonio, a longtime friend, on the ground after Sarrantonio was shot. The two held hands before she was taken away to the hospital where she later died.

The survivors walked the jury through the surveillance video outside of Cobra Bar that captured the last moments before Sarrantonio and Teal were shot and killed. The video shows the group of four friends getting inside their car to leave the bar when they were blocked in by the suspects who then jumped out of their car, masked and armed. One with them had what appeared to be a rifle.

Testimony from one of the survivors who worked at the bar described the interaction between one of the armed men and Teal before the first shot was fired.

“I don’t think he saw the gun pointed at him, because he just kind of nonchalantly, ‘Oh hey, I don’t have anything,’ and I was trying to tell him they have guns, and before I could…he was pointing a long rifle type gun at him, and he said, ‘I bet you do, (n-word), and he shot him right in the back,” Steve Harrington explained from the stand.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

It’s been nearly five years since the brutal double murder that forever changed the lives of loved ones and witnesses; reliving that night Wednesday moved many in the courtroom to tears while Williamson appeared to show little emotion.

Investigators connected Williamson to crimes committed before and after that night at Cobra, while the defense said you will hear no proof that Williamson was there the night of the brutal Cobra attack.