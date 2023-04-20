NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for the driver who hit five children while they were crossing the street.

Police said the crash happened at the intersection of Horton Avenue and 12th Avenue South in the Edgehill neighborhood. The children, ages 5 through 10, were crossing the street when the sedan made a right turn.

Surveillance video released by police shows the vehicle stopped and the intersection before accelerating and hitting the children. After the collision, the sedan continued southbound toward Wedgewood Avenue.

A 6-year-old and a 9-year-old were transported to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or driver is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.