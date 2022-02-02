NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 30-year-old man is faced with multiple charges after police said he crashed his vehicle under the influence and injured a woman and child.

According to a warrant, police responded to the crash Tuesday on Interstate 40 West near exit 209-A. Police said the vehicle hit a guardrail but was abandoned by the time officials arrived. A witness told authorities they saw a man and woman flee the scene on foot and carry what looked like a lifeless child.

The warrant said officers later located all three, including the driver, Nathan King, near Lafayette and 8th Avenue South. Police said he smelled of alcohol, slurred his speech, and was unsteady on his feet. Authorities said King admitted to drinking “one long island iced tea” earlier in the night.

Officials said the child sustained a head injury and was going in and out of consciousness. Both the child and the woman were taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center.

When police ran King’s information, they learned he had a suspended driver’s license.

He is now faced with six different charges, including leaving the scene of an accident, and a second DUI involving a child with serious injuries.