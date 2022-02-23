NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An 18-year-old man was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon after a child was shot in the back in North Nashville.

On February 9, police said the juvenile victim was out with another student he knew from school and took her to a gas station, a restaurant, then to her “auntie’s” house on Kellow Street. According to a warrant, the victim said while she went inside, he waited in the car and saw a man continuously walking around the area.

Police said the victim then received a text to follow her inside, but he refused, so she came out and got back into his car. During that time, officials said a male suspect, later identified as Michael Hobson, 18, approached the car from behind with a gun in his hand. When the child victim drove off, Hobson reportedly fired three rounds, hitting the victim in the back once. The child was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center for treatment.

Officers said a resident nearby saw the suspect walking in the area then heard gunshots. Another neighbor had Ring doorbell footage, matching Hobson’s description.

Days later, the warrant stated police made contact with Hobson in the same area as the incident and he told officials the female involved was his girlfriend, and they have since broken up.

Hobson was charged with aggravated assault Tuesday night.