NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —An 18-year-old man was charged with sexual battery of a minor after an incident Wednesday afternoon at Nashville Shores.

According to Metro Nashville Police documents, Gilberto Perez was reportedly floating behind the female victim in the lazy river and kept looking at her. He then reportedly followed her to the wave pool.

Security at Nashville Shores told police they witnessed Perez follow the girl.

Police said the victim then told authorities that Perez continued to follow her as she swam further into the wave pool before he grabbed her inappropriately. MNPD said the victim pushed him away, screamed “no” and got out of the pool.

Authorities said the victim’s brother witnessed the incident, and they both told a security officer at the park. Perez was then detained by security until detectives arrived.

During an interview, Metro detectives said the victim and her brother identified Perez, but he denied the allegation.