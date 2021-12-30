NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 10-year-old is recovering in North Nashville after being hit by a car while riding a bike.

Disturbing video captures the incident that left neighbors outraged as the driver took off.

It happened around 1:00 p.m. Tuesday on Clay Street near Owen Street.

“I saw the car coming and it hit me,” Cobi Thornton explained while laying on the couch with his foot bandaged.

It happened in a flash and he says it is all kind of a blur.

“He was just on his bike and he flew,” his mother Natricia Onry explained.

The video is difficult for the family to watch. You can hear the impact and Cobi’s scream as he is knocked on the hood of the car.

“He took a super hard hit, a really hard hit,” Natricia explained.

The bike was dragged under the tire before Cobi rolled off the hood and hit the pavement.

“It’s every parents worse nightmare for your kid to get hit and you are not there to save them or to help them,” Natricia said.

Her son’s scream and daughter’s cry are still haunting the mother’s mind.

“It was just the scream from him that scared me so much,” she said.

Neighbors rushed to help, but the driver who stopped for a second soon took off. A neighbor followed her without luck.

“Angry…makes me feel angry,” Cobi explained.

He was taken to the hospital with a fractured foot.

“Now my stomach is hurting. My shoulder is hurting. My foot is hurting,” he went on.

Natricia fears her son has a concussion, saying it’s a miracle he is alive.

“It’s a super miracle, it’s a super miracle that he is alive.”

The family is now left disheartened by the driver’s actions.

“I would like for her to go to jail, but first of all I would like for her to apologize to my son for hitting him. It’s a kid. You didn’t hit a squirrel or a bird and keep going down the road. You didn’t hit a bug, you hit a kid. It was a kid who rolled up on your car and rolled off of it,” Natricia said.

Because of the incident, Natricia says both of her children are now scared to play outside.

“He was like, ‘I don’t want to go outside anymore, mom.'” He said, ‘I don’t want to go outside anymore. I don’t think its safe anymore.'”

The female driver was in a black four-door sedan. She had grey hair, was wearing a pink dress and witnesses say she had some facial hair. If you have any information call 615-862-8600.