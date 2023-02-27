NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Youth Services is investigating after a 4-year-old child died in an accidental shooting.

Metro Nashville Police say officers responded to a Bell Road residence Sunday, Feb. 26, of a caller who said her 4-year-old was dead. The caller was not at that scene, but on a call back said she had transported the child to Summit Hospital, where officers then made contact with her.

According to police, the child had found a firearm in the residence and fired the gun, accidentally shooting themselves in the head.