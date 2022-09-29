NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A teenager has died after a shooting at an apartment complex in Antioch late Wednesday night.

According to Metro Nashville Police, the shooting happened at 500 Piccadilly Row, which is Stone Ridge Apartments. It happened around 11:45 p.m.

Metro police reported shots were fired at a Nissan Versa with three teenagers inside. A male teen, later identified as 16-year-old Mario Hugo Lopez, sitting in the back seat was shot and killed, according to Metro police.

The 18-year-old driver of the car and a 17-year-old front seat passenger were both shot multiple times but are expected to recover.

Responding officers found multiple shell casings in the parking lot and damaged vehicles.

Moments later, one of the shooting victims called 911 from the Versa, which had fled the parking lot and stopped about a half mile away in the 2500 block of Tree Top Drive, according to Metro police.

The two front seat victims were rushed to a hospital and the rear seat passenger, Lopez, died at the scene.

The Versa was hit several times by gunfire and hit parked vehicles in the apartment complex parking lot as it was driven away.

Detectives are working to determine a motive for the shooting and said there weren’t any suspects in custody.

Anyone with information about this murder is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.