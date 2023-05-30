NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 4-year-old girl is in “very critical” condition after the car she was riding in was shot at during an apparent targeted shooting Tuesday night.
Metro police said the shooting happened near the intersection of Dickerson Pike and Douglas Avenue.
A 22-year-old man who was driving the car the child was riding in was wounded in the arm before driving to a Dollar Store parking lot, according to investigators.
No other information was released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.