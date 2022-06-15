NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 36-year-old woman was charged after police said they found drugs in her vehicle after she injured a woman and child in a crash off Briley Parkway.

According to Metro Nashville police, detectives saw a hand-to-hand drug transaction at the Extended Stay America located at 727 McGavock Pike. Officials then reportedly followed the suspect, Beth Hogue, 36, as she drove her vehicle to BNA Drive and Corporate Drive, and initiated a traffic stop.

Beth Hogue (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Authorities said she then drove off at a high rate of speed on Briley Parkway towards Interstate 40 East. The officer allegedly did not pursue the vehicle, but later learned that Hogue crashed into a citizen vehicle at Karen Drive and Knights of Columbus Drive. Police documents said a witness stated that Hogue ran a red light while driving on the shoulder of Briley Parkway and ran into the victim’s vehicle.

The female victim and her daughter in the citizen vehicle were both reportedly injured. Police said the victim’s daughter was transported to Vanderbilt Pediatrics for second-degree burns to her arm. Officials said the victim told officers she was having chest and back pain and was going to the hospital after her daughter was seen.

During a search of Hogue’s vehicle, police said they found 4 grams of meth, .5 grams of a white powdery substance believed to be fentanyl, 5 Xanax bars, 2 Tizanidine pills, and multiple syringes.

Hogue was taken into custody and is faced with nine different charges, including aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.